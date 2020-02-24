Prince George and Princess Charlotte return to school after fun-filled February half-term Prince William revealed what his children got up to during their break from school

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's eldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte returned to school on Monday after February half-term. The royal youngsters are currently in Year 2 and Reception at Thomas's Battersea school in west London.

READ: Who will Princess Beatrice's bridesmaids and pageboys be at her royal wedding?

WATCH: Prince William reveals what his children got up to over half-term

Prince William and Kate cleared their diaries last week to spend some family time at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall. After watching Wales vs France Six Nations Match at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday, the Duke revealed more about his children's fun-filled half-term. He said: "We've been lambing with the children this week. Charlotte wasn't sure at first, but George was straight in there. Louis loves the tractors. They love seeing the lambs and feeding the lambs."

George and Charlotte in Sandringham on Christmas Day

The Cambridges often spend the school holidays at Anmer Hall, which is close to the Queen's private Sandringham estate. George and Charlotte made their debut at the annual Christmas Day church service in 2019 and greeted members of the public with their parents.

In 2016, William and Kate took their eldest children on their first skiing holiday in the French Alps. The couple released adorable family photos of their break, with George and Charlotte wrapped up in snow suits. The Duke and Duchess were also pictured giggling as they had a snowball fight.

MORE: The one thing Prince William and Kate practised before Prince George's birth

Charlotte on her first day of school

Four-year-old Princess Charlotte started at the £18,915-a-year school in September, where William and Kate dropped her off on her first day. The young royal showed no sign of nerves as she was led to her new Reception classroom.

The curriculum at Thomas's is broad and as well as the core subjects, Charlotte has been learning French, Computing, Art, Music, Drama and Ballet, taught by specialist teachers. The early years schedule also gives pupils the chance to explore the outdoors, by going off-site on a 'Woodland Adventure.'

George's subjects in Year 2 include Literacy, Numeracy, Science, Topic (History and Geography), RS, French, PSHCE, Art, Computing, Music, Swimming, Ballet, PE and Games.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.