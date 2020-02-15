Uh oh! Sounds like Peter Andre is in the doghouse. The Mysterious Girl singer made a bit of a boo-boo this week as he tried to celebrate Valentine's Day with his wife Emily. But instead of sending the mother of his two children a lovely bunch of flowers for the occasion, Peter wrote 'Happy Anniversary' in the card instead.

Taking to Instagram, Peter shared a close-up photo of the handwritten note, which read: "Dear Emily, Happy anniversary. Love Pete xxxxxx." He quipped in the caption, "Only I could get it wrong on Valentine's Day. Haven't seen her since," alongside a laughing crying face emoji. The pop star also added the hilarious hashtags: "#findemily #thoughtthatcounts #howdidthefloristnotnotice #couldbeworse #illsendheravalentinescardonouractualanniversary #onlyme."

Fans were quick to see the funny side, including Paddy McGuinness' wife Christine, who shared a similar anecdote as she replied: "I've got Mr Mc a wedding anniversary card, he hasn't noticed!" "Oopps I'm sure Ems will forgive you," one fan told Peter, while another joked: "Congratulations on your anniversary Peter and Emily."

Peter accidentally sent his wife an anniversary card

The lovebirds actually married in July 2015 at Mamhead House and Castle in Exeter. Medic Emily looked stunning in a wedding dress by Sassi Holford, crafted from finest Italian silk Mikado, with French lace appliqued inside each box pleat of the skirt.

Despite his little faux pas on Valentine's Day, Peter is a romantic at heart, and in 2018 revealed to HELLO! the most romantic thing he's ever done for his wife. "I'm a bit of an old romantic and it can be a bit cringe to some people but I'm not soppy to the extent of doing candlelit dinners every night. But on occasions, like one time for her birthday, she came home and I said 'oh my gosh Ems I completely forgot to tell you, we've got to leave in an hour.'

The couple married in July 2015

"She said 'leave for what?' I said 'what do you mean? You need your passport'. So we got to the airport and I put headphones on her and got her to look down so she wouldn't know where we were flying. Got her on the plane, she still didn't know where we were going.

"We landed in Italy, she had no idea where we were. I wouldn't let her look at any signs. Got her on a boat. As soon as she saw the signs of Venice she was like 'Oh my God'. So I got her all the way to Venice without her knowing. It's those kind of fun things I like to do with her."

