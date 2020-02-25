Elton John opens up about 'tough week' as he updates his fans following pneumonia diagnosis The Rocketman hitmaker was diagnosed with walking pneumonia earlier in the month

Elton John tearfully cut short a concert in New Zealand earlier in the month, having been diagnosed with walking pneumonia just hours before going on stage. The Rocketman hitmaker had to cancel two of his shows during his Elton Farewell Tour so that he could rest. Now in Australia, Elton's concert has kicked off again, and on Monday the star thanked his fans for their support following what he described as a "tough week". Taking to Instagram, the award-winning singer wrote: "Melbourne, your love and energy was the best remedy after a tough week. You lifted me up so much, thank you!! Can't wait for more tonight in Coffs Harbour."

Elton John admitted he had a tough week but was happy to be back on stage

The star was inundated with messages from his loyal followers, with one writing: "Nothing makes me happier than to see you healthy and performing again. Be well, Sir Elton. We love you," while another wrote: "It's great to see you feeling better." A third added: "You looked like you were so happy to be back Elton. Glad to be a part of it. Thank you." The concert was extra-special for Elton, who was reunited with his good friend, Olivia Newton-John, who came to watch his show. The Grease actress shared a picture on Instagram of the pair embracing backstage, and wrote: "So wonderful to see my brilliant, longtime friend @eltonjohn at his amazing Melbourne concert. Thank you matey."

The Rocketman hitmaker tearfully left the stage during his concert in Auckland

Elton was diagnosed with walking pneumonia during his time in Auckland, and was given a standing ovation from the audience when he was escorted backstage, having lost his voice during the performance. The 72-year-old later thanked everyone for their kindness in a heartfelt message on Instagram. Alongside a photo of the singer being comforted on stage at the concert, he wrote: "I want to thank everyone who attended tonight's gig in Auckland. I was diagnosed with walking pneumonia earlier today, but I was determined to give you the best show humanly possible. I played and sang my heart out, until my voice could sing no more. I’m disappointed, deeply upset and sorry. I gave it all I had. Thank you so much for your extraordinary support and all the love you showed me during tonight’s performance. I am eternally grateful. Love, Elton xx."

It's been an incredibly busy start to the year for Elton, who scoped his second-ever Oscar earlier in the month, winning Best Original Song alongside Bernie for (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again from the biopic Rocketman. Elton said in his acceptance speech that it was a "dream" for them both. The star was even more happy after raising a record-breaking £5million at his annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars party.

