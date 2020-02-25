Ayda Field has shared a touching video showing husband Robbie Williams bonding with their newborn son, Beau. The couple announced the arrival of their fourth child on Valentine's Day – and now proud mum Ayda has given fans their first proper glimpse of their tiny baby boy. In the video, 46-year-old Robbie can be seen sitting in the kitchen cradling Beau in a soft white cellular blanket. Ayda can be heard asking, "How does it feel dada?" at which point Robbie looks up at the camera and winks as he smiles. She captioned the footage: "A Beau-tiful Moment #fatherandson #babybeau AW xx."

Robbie and Ayda managed to keep Beau's impending arrival a secret. They stunned fans with the news of his birth by sharing a photo on Instagram showing four sets of children's feet – one of which belonged to a tiny baby. "Spot the difference... On this Valentine's Day, we would like to celebrate love in the most awesome way... Beau Benedict Enthoven Williams," Ayda, 40, announced. "As with Coco, he is biologically ours, but born via our same incredible surrogate. We are so blessed to have our healthy son safely in our arms and are officially complete as a family #happyvalentinesday #surprise #familyof6 #whodathunkitinthe90s The Williams Family xx."

Ayda and former Take That star Robbie started dating in 2006, and were married at his home in Beverly Hills in August 2010, in a HELLO! magazine exclusive. They now have four children together; five-year-old son Charlie, daughters Teddy, seven, and Coco, one, and baby Beau. Ahead of Beau's arrival, American Ayda admitted the couple were open to the possibility of expanding their family during an appearance on Loose Women in October last year. "We would like to," she shared. "You never know what's going to happen in the world, will it work, will it not work? But I would like to have one more."