Gwyneth Paltrow shares rare photo of son Moses – and reveals his sweet nickname

Gwyneth Paltrow has been enjoying spending quality time with her children over the summer holidays, and over the weekend the actress shared the sweetest photo of her son Moses, 13, sitting outside in the garden during sunset. Her teenage son looked incredibly grown up with a new shorter haircut, and his proud mum captioned the picture: "Summer nights #mosey," revealing her sweet nickname for him. Many of Gwyneth's followers were quick to comment on the image, with one writing: "Moses is getting so big and handsome," while another wrote: "It's so nice and Moses is growing up so fast!" A third added: "He looks just like his mother!"

Gwyneth Paltrow's son Moses is growing up fast!

Moses is Gwyneth's only son, and she shares him with ex-husband Chris Martin. The former couple are also parents to daughter Apple, 15. While Moses and Apple are mainly kept out of the spotlight, they occasionally appear in photographs on their parents' social media accounts. In April when Moses turned 13, Gwyneth paid a heartfelt tribute to him on Instagram, sharing a photo of him skiing along with the message: "Happy birthday my #mosesmartin I simply cannot believe you are THIRTEEN. I am so proud of the man you already are. You steal my heart every day." Shortly after his birthday, Gwyneth took Moses to the world premiere of Avengers: Endgame, where he made his red carpet debut. Despite their separation, Gwyneth and Chris have remained great friends, and famously "consciously uncoupled" in 2014.

Gwyneth shares Moses with ex-husband Chris Martin

The star has had a whirlwind year, having tied the knot with Glee producer Brad Falchuk in 2018 following four years of dating. The pair's relationship has gone from strength to strength since their wedding, and while they initially chose not to live with each other after saying 'I do', Gwyneth revealed this week that they are have changed their minds." Talking to InStyle magazine, she said: "Married life has been really good. We took a year to let everybody [in the family] take it in and let the dust settle. And now we’re moving in together this month." The star had previously revealed that Brad only stayed at her house on nights and weekends.

