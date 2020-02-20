Demi Moore and Kate Hudson attend makeup-free party full of bare-faced A-listers

Hollywood might be known for its glitz and glamour, but there wasn't a drop of makeup in sight on Wednesday night, when Gwyneth Paltrow hosted a star-studded party in Hollywood that had a strict no-makeup dress code. The wellness mogul invited some of her most famous friends to her GOOP Glow dinner party, and opted for a pink Oscar de La Renta dress and flat shoes for the occasion, choosing to wear her long, wavy hair down.

Also in attendance were Demi Moore, Kate Hudson and Rachel Zoe, all of whom showed up to the candle-lit event completely bare-faced. Iron Man actress Gwyneth shared a series of snaps from the night on Instagram, adding the caption: "No makeup, no filter. An amazing gathering of some of the best women on planet earth #goopglow."

Gwyneth shared photos of her bare-faced friends at the event on Instagram

Demi donned a gorgeous black and white outfit that featured silk trousers and a high-neck textured top, while Kate embraced her boho-chic style in a floral dress and on-trend cowboy boots.

Rachel Zoe revealed the stunning dinner setting

Demi also brought her daughter Rumer Willis along, and the 31-year-old looked just as gorgeous as her famous mum without makeup. Rumer, who Demi shares with ex-partner Bruce Willis, arrived decked out in a bright green, ankle-grazing skirt which she paired effortlessly with banana-yellow kitten heels and a multi-coloured crop top complete with puffed sleeves and a plunging neckline. It seems Demi's style credentials run in the family…

Guests were treated to a banquet of healthy food, and tucked into chicken, kale and salmon salads at a beautifully decorated outdoor table complete with candles, flowers, chandeliers and outdoor heaters to keep the high-profile guests warm once the sun set. Rachel shared a video on Instagram of her Goop founder friend giving a speech on the evening, and the setting looked like something straight out of a fairytale.

