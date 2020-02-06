Gwyneth Paltrow has hit back at negative comments about her brand Goop. The award-winning actress, 47, founded the lifestyle brand in 2008 and is behind the recently released Netflix series The Goop Lab, which faced criticism by health experts who claimed that people are taking risks by undergoing Goop's recommended procedures.

Gwyneth has fired back, saying in an interview with Mashable: "People are able to criticise us now in opportunistic ways. It's a cheap and easy way to try and drive traffic to these sites." She continued: "They use the word pseudo-scientific, which drives me crazy because pseudo-science is saying: 'This pillow will fix your back pain.' And we don't do that. If we're interested in something, we'll get an expert opinion and do a Q&A."

Gwyneth founded Goop in 2008

The head of NHS England, Sir Simon Stevens, said at an event in Oxford in January that people who followed the advice listed on Goop were wasting their money and taking risks with their health.

MORE: Eva Longoria steps out in the most daring dress at the amfAR Gala in LA

Goop recently made a Netflix documentary

MORE: Gwyneth Paltrow shares rare photo of son Moses – and reveals his sweet nickname

He explained: "Myths and misinformation have been put on steroids by the availability of misleading claims online. We have dubious wellness products and dodgy procedures available on the web. Fresh from controversies over jade eggs and unusually scented candles, Goop has just popped up with a new TV series in which Gwyneth Paltrow and her team test vampire facials and back a ‘bodyworker’ who claims to cure both acute psychological trauma and side effects by simply moving his hands two inches above a customer’s body."

Goop responded by saying that as a company, it "takes efficacy and product claims very seriously". The statement continued that website editorial is "transparent when we cover emerging topics that may be unsupported by science or may be in early stages of review" and when it comes to on-site products for sale "we have a robust legal and compliance team that works closely with our science and research group to vet product claim."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.