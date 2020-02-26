Harrison Ford reveals marriage secrets as he opens up about relationship with wife Calista Flockhart The Star Wars actor opened up about his personal life in a rare interview

Star Wars legend Harrison Ford has spoken out in a rare interview about his personal life, where he disclosed the secret to his successful marriage. The Hollywood actor has been married to wife Calista Flockhart for nearly ten years, and was asked what the key was to their happy relationship in a recent interview with Parade Magazine. "Don't talk. Nod your head," he replied with a smile. Harrison and Calista have been a couple for 18 years, and tied the knot in June 2010 in a low-key wedding in New Mexico. The couple decided to keep their wedding as private as possible, making it extra-special for their family.

Harrison, 77, splits his time between Los Angeles and his Wyoming ranch, where he enjoys spending time outdoors. "I'm old news. I've been there for 35 years. When I'm in Wyoming, I just walk out the door and keep walking," he said. Harrison and Calista enjoy nothing more than hosting their family while at the ranch. The couple share 19-year-old son Liam, and the Indiana Jones star is also dad to Ben, 52, and Willard, 50, with his first wife, Mary Marquardt, and Malcolm, 32, and Georgia, 29, who he shares with ex-wife Melissa Mathison.

There is no doubt that Harrison is a doting dad, and his paternal side was witnessed by his co-stars on the set of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skill in 2008, when Liam and Calista dropped by to visit. Stuntwoman Helena Barrett told People at the time: "Liam got to see his dad as Indiana. Harrison threw his fedora on him a couple of times. It was very sweet – you could tell they were close."

During their time in Wyoming, Harrison more often than not flies his family to the ranch on his helicopter. When asked what he spends his days doing while over there, he told Parade Magazine: "Well, if my chores are done and there's nothing more pressing and the weather's good, I'll go flying – love to fly up there – or walk in the woods, do some work, ride my road bike or mountain bike."

