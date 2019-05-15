Gwyneth Paltrow shares hilarious text from daughter Apple Gwyneth shares daughter Apple and son Moses with ex-husband Chris Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow may be a Hollywood star, but to teenager Apple she is just a regular mum – who is at risk of embarrassing her on social media. And so on Apple's 15th birthday on Wednesday, she made sure to text Gwyneth a series of "approved" pictures of herself before her mum uploaded any tributes to her on social media. The actress went ahead and shared a gorgeous picture from Apple's selection, and even included a picture of their text message exchange. It read: "Also hear are some options of Apple approved birthday posts." Gwyneth replied: "Oh thank you, we don't need to break the old internet again now do we?" to which her daughter responded: "Yea let's not."

Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter Apple is all grown up!

The photo of choice was a candid snapshot of Apple leaning against a window ledge with a pink rose in her mouth. Gwyneth wrote besides the shot: "Happy 15th birthday my angel @applemartin I will never be able to put into words how much I love you. You are so strong and so good and so damn funny and sooooo gorgeous inside and out. I am the proudest mama ever. Feliz quinceañera mi vida!." Gwyneth's husband Brad Falchuk also shared a sweet tribute to Apple on her big day, writing on Twitter: "Happy, happy birthday. World's best bonus daughter."

The teenager's approved photo was published on Gwyneth's Instagram account

Gwyneth and Apple's message exchange follows on from March, when Apple publicly told her mum off for sharing a picture of her that she didn't like. The photo was from their ski holiday, and showed the Shakespeare in Love actress and Apple pictured halfway up a chair lift with a gorgeous backdrop of snow. While hundreds of fans commented on the snap, Apple jokingly replied to her mum: "Mom we have discussed this. You may not post anything without my consent." Gwyneth replied to the photo of Apple wearing a ski helmet and goggles: "You can't even see your face!"

Gwyneth shares Apple and son Moses, 12, with her ex-husband Chris Martin. The couple married in 2003 but "consciously uncoupled" in 2014. Their divorce was finalised two years later. Gwyneth had been dating Glee producer Brad since 2014 and the couple went on to marry in September 2018 in their home in the Hamptons.

