Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez share sweet photos of their 'perfect' Sunday with baby Mia

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez have treated fans to some new, close-up pictures of their baby daughter Mia. Gemma took to Instagram to share a photo of Mia sat in her chair on the kitchen counter, enjoying a snack with her dad, Gorka. "Rice cake gang. And look at that dancer's foot with pointed toes already! Clearly takes after me," she wrote, adding a laughing emoji. Strictly dancer Gorka shared three similar images on his account, adding: "Perfect Sunday eating rice cakes and getting as many cuddles as possible from this little one and her mummy."

Gemma and Gorka shared sweet snapshot from their 'perfect' Sunday

It will be back to rehearsals for Gorka on Monday. The 29-year-old has teamed up with his Strictly colleague Karen Hauer for a brand new Latin spectacular, Firedance, which will begin touring the UK in March. On Sunday, he shared a snapshot of the pair practicing in their London studio together, and wrote: "First week of rehearsals done! Every part of my body is hurting, but we've already had so much fun creating this show with @karenhauer & @njc_creative bringing all our creative ideas to life."

Gemma, meanwhile, recently underwent a big change, and debuted a brand new look – bangs! The 35-year-old star shared a video of herself dancing to Grease 2 track Cool Rider, which showed her singing along as she showcased her fringe. She wrote: "Them: why have you had a fringe cut? Me: Michelle Pfeiffer in Grease 2 (I know, I know, I should have won Strictly)." Gorka was among those to comment, sweetly writing: "That's why I love you!!!"

On Friday, the down-to-earth actress shared a candid snapshot with her fans, showing her sitting up in bed, drinking tea and wearing eye pads. "I don't know about your Friday, but with Mia asleep, a herbal tea and eye gel pads whilst reading the Demi Moore memoir (which is brilliant), mine is just lovely #rockandroll."