Scott Disick is a doting dad to his three children, and occasionally shares cute pictures of them on his social media accounts. Most recently, ahead of the new series of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which aired on Wednesday night, the Talentless founder posted a picture of his daughter Penelope, seven, walking down the street, dressed in a miniature Gucci print jacket, colourful leggings and black sunglasses. The mini fashionista was captured with her hand covering her face, and Scott wrote in the caption: "Please no photos." The tongue-in-cheek post went down a treat with the star's fans, with one commenting: "P is everything," while another wrote: "She has her dad's style." A third added: "This is a really cool picture of your little princess."

Penelope is the only daughter of Scott and his ex Kourtney Kardashian. The former couple are also parents to son Mason, ten, and Reign, five, and have remained good friends following their split. The pair recently opened up about their experiences co-parenting. and how they are always open to each other coming over when the other one is looking after the children. Talking on Poosh – the lifestyle website founded by Kourtney - the mother-of-three said: "Another thing is that I think we're lucky that, you know, if you wanted to have dinner with the kids on a night that they're here, we figure it out. Like it's not a big deal. It's like come and like have dinner. Or anytime that the kids are at your house, I know that I can just go there. See them if I want to."

On the biggest challenge they faced at the beginning of co-parenting, Scott revealed: "The biggest challenge with co-parenting, I mean I think the biggest challenge was just trying to figure out how we separate, you know, our relationship as friends and parents and still be on the same page and what’s I guess like appropriate and what’s not." Kourtney added that trying to keep the same rules in both houses was a challenge.

Kourtney and Scott are both keen for their children to enjoy their childhoods and restrict the number of photos they share of them on social media. They are also mindful of their appearances on the family's reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Kim Kardashian opened up about how the children are protected when it comes to their appearances on the show. Talking on Ashley Graham on her podcast, Pretty Big Deal, she explained that they monitor them in order to ensure everyone is comfortable, and that Kourtney's children don't always feature in every season.

