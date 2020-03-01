Fern Britton had a stressful start to the year, having announced her separation from her husband of 20 years in January. But she has been in good spirits – and good health – regardless, as she confirmed on Twitter this week. The tragic news that the first British person to die from coronavirus had been confirmed was, of course, met with shock and sadness on social media, but for a handful of people, it was also met with confusion about the wellbeing of one of the country's best-loved presenters and authors.

A couple of Fern's followers tweeted the star to share that they had initially feared that she had been killed by the virus after misreading headlines that the "first Briton" had died. One posted: "Was standing in the queue in supermarket earlier and this popped up on my phone I thought for a min it said @Fern_Britton my heart, I nearly screamed..." Another wrote: "I read this as FERN BRIT[T]ON. Almost dropped my phone from shock," sharing a screenshot of the news. "Just did the exact same thing!" another fan added. Fern responded to them with red heart emojis.

I read this as FERN BRITON.



Almost dropped my phone from shock. #CoronaVirus pic.twitter.com/v49ARSeJYO — Phantom of the Disney Parks (@MrsHaggisHilson) February 28, 2020

Fern's fans expressed their concern on social media

The mum-of-four has been a passionate advocate of coronavirus prevention measures since the outbreak began, encouraging both ITV and the BBC to cover correct hand-washing procedures on social media this week. After the 62-year-old tweeted Eamonn Holmes with her suggestion that This Morning take on the topic, fans rallied around the star, sharing their feelings that she should return to the show she used to present.

One wrote: "I wish you were back on TM," while others added: "Bring Fern back to This Morning," "Yes I think that's a brilliant idea. As is you co-hosting the show again," and: "You should come and present it - would be fabulous to see you on screen again in a primetime slot!"

