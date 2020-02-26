Fans call for Fern Britton to return to This Morning following split from husband Phil Vickery The former Ready Steady Cook host has kept busy behind the scenes

Former This Morning host Fern Britton sent a tweet this week which sparked fans to call for the popular presenter to return to television. Taking to the social media platform, the 62-year-old reposted a tweet from Adele Dyche, Senior Nurse Infection Prevention and Control Leeds Teaching Hospitals, which read: "Any of our amazing Infection prevention Nurses would love to help with this - Make contact with @IPS_Infection for help!" The message was a reply to Fern's previous tweet asking BBC Breakfast to cover the importance of proper handwashing to prevent viruses.

WATCH: Phil Vickery's first appearance since splitting from Fern Britton

The presenter retweeted the message with a plea to one of This Morning's current presenters, Eamonn Holmes, which read: "Dear @EamonnHolmes would an item on how to wash your hands effectively i.e. the ways doctors and nurses do, be a good item for TM? #particularly with #Coronavirus winter vomiting bug, flu etc etc being so topical? Xxx."

MORE: Ruth Langsford shows off impressive birthday breakfast table for son Jack

Fern's fans were quick to agree that devoting a segment of the show to the subject would be a good idea, responding: "Well said Fern. It's amazing how many people don't bother to wash their hands properly - or even at all in some cases! We don't need #antibacterial soaps or sprays everywhere - because they kill good microbes too. All we need is good old-fashioned #soap and hot water," and: "Great idea Fern, this is the ideal opportunity for a helpful discussion on prevention of spreading all viruses. Please @EamonnHolmes, it has to be done."

Dear @EamonnHolmes would an item on how to wash your hands effectively ie the ways doctors and nurses do, be a good item for TM? #particulary with #Coronavirius winter vomiting bug, flu etc etc being so topical? Xxx https://t.co/UW9wOy99hB — Fern Britton (@Fern_Britton) February 25, 2020

Former This Morning presenter Fern made a plea to current presenter Eamonn Holmes on Twitter

Others were keen to express their support for seeing the mum-of-four, who has become an author since leaving This Morning in 2009, back on their screens. One wrote: "I wish you were back on TM," while others added: "Bring Fern back to This Morning," "Yes I think that's a brilliant idea. As is you co-hosting the show again," and: "You should come and present it - would be fabulous to see you on screen again in a primetime slot!"

RELATED: Fern Britton looks happy and radiant in new photo during her time in Cornwall

Fern hasn't expressed an interest in returning to This Morning, but it has been all change for the Ready Steady Cook star recently. She and chef husband Phil Vickery announced their separation last month after twenty years of marriage. They share 18-year-old daughter Winnie and Fern is also a mother to twin sons Jack and Harry, 25, and a daughter Grace, 22, from her first marriage to Clive Jones.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.