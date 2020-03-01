Good Morning Britain presenter Ben Shephard shared a rare glimpse into a special family occasion on Instagram over the weekend. The Tipping Point star uploaded a video to his Stories which showed an older man blowing out the candles on a delicious looking cake, with a young boy in the background – likely one of Ben's children. The star captioned the video: "Father-in-law birthday cake!!" The cake rested on a dining room table alongside a stack of plates and a bucket in which rested a bottle of champagne and ice. What a treat!

Ben doesn't often post photos and videos of his family on social media. He married his wife Annie in 2004 and the couple shares two sons: Jack, 14, and Sam, 12. On GMB last month, the dad-of-two revealed that after nine years together, he'd made romantic plans to propose to Annie in Paris, but he was so exhausted from his previous job on breakfast TV show GMTV that things didn't work out quite as planned!

Good Morning Britain host Ben shared a video from his father-in-law's birthday

Speaking to his co-hosts Susanna Reid and Charlotte Hawkins, Ben explained: "I'd been doing a lot of early shifts on GMTV at the time. We went out in the afternoon, and I said, 'Let's have a little sleep before we go out to dinner'. I woke up about 3 in the morning and sat bolt upright and said, 'Did we go out for dinner?' She just looked at me, shook her head and said 'No'."

Looking sad, he added: "I had to do it the next day and it was so pressurised. It was awful." The couple have been happy together ever since, however, and will celebrate 16 years of marriage in March. Last year, the doting dad announced he was leaving his job at Goals on Sunday after nine years so he could spend more time with his family.

