Ben Shephard loves his morning walks and often documents the beautiful scenery on his Instagram account. But on Monday, the Good Morning Britain presenter soured the picturesque setting somewhat by getting on his wife Annie's nerves! Sharing his surroundings on his Stories, Ben attempted to pan the camera around to get his wife in the frame after teasing her about needing help to climb up some stairs. Unfortunately for Ben, this didn't sit well with Annie who branded him "annoying". Undeterred by the mood change, Ben took a number of photos of his wife, some seemingly without her knowledge, before sharing a snap where he had finally managed to get the pair of them in the photo. That didn't seem to diffuse the situation either as Ben jokily added a speech bubble to Annie, writing: "Oh (expletive) off."

Ben and Annie have been married since 2004 and tend to keep their relationship private. They have two sons called Jack and Sam, and the Tipping Point presenter sometimes shares sweet family insights from their life at home.

Family certainly comes first for Ben. Last summer the TV star announced that he was going to be stepping down from his Goals on Sunday presenting duties after a whopping nine years in order to spend more time with his children, explaining to the Mirror: "Now they're teenagers, Sam is taller than me and Jack is not far behind, which I'm trying to come to terms with. They're consumed by schoolwork all week, the weekend is the only time I can spend with them."

He continued: "What tends to happen is that after doing the breakfast show on Thursdays and Fridays, Saturday comes and I’m shattered. Doing Goals on Sunday has been amazing, but I can see that not only will we all benefit as a family but I’ll benefit too from being more involved in their weekend life."

