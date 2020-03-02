Monday is a big day for former BBC Breakfast star Steph McGovern. The 37-year-old is set to launch her very own podcast, Not Bad For A Monday, and ahead of its release, took to Twitter to share a rare photo with her fans. The picture was taken at the Royal Television Society Awards in the North East and Cumbria region, which Steph attended with her podcast colleagues. Alongside the selfie, Steph wrote: "Podcast gang together. #notbadforamonday. (On Acast, Spotify, Apple… all your usual podcast providers.) Launches on Monday. Until then, we're having a drink to celebrate. Producer Geoff, Claire and erm, me."

Announcing the launch in February, Steph explained that her podcast will focus on the "funny, daft and sometimes annoying things" that happen in the workplace. "We're tackling some of the funny, strange and sometimes revolting stuff that happens at work," she said. "From office shenanigans to factory funnies, shop floor dramas to oil rig oddities. Prepare for toe-curling tales from the daily grind."

Steph McGovern talks about her baby on BBC Breakfast

It's an exciting time for Steph, who welcomed her first child with her girlfriend in November. Last week, she shared a candid confession with her followers, as she revealed the lengths she will go to for her little girl. She tweeted: "Am at work today, hosting the @MakeUK_ conference. FaceTimed my baby daughter in the break to say hello… desperate to get a smile I ended up singing Twinkle Twinkle to her… and quite a few conference delegates! #worklifebalance #MakeUK2020."

Steph's followers were tickled by her admission, with some sharing their own embarrassing stories with the presenter. Business expert Kate Hardcastle was among those to reply, writing: "Got caught in an Australian board room prior to major presentation reading (& singing & cat noises – purring and miaowing) Tabby McTat. Looked up to see glass wall with all delegates on the other side!" Another fan shared: "When my little boy was, well little, I stood up to give a budget presentation and found the old fashion screen saver had been changed to 'I love the Spice Girls' for all my audience to see!"