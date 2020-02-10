Following Phillip Schofield's confession regarding his sexuality last week, the This Morning presenter has become a topic of discussion. However, Steph McGovern has revealed his announcement should be seen as "normal news". Appearing on The Last Leg last week, host Adam Hills asked Steph and her fellow guest Sandi Toksvig about their thoughts on Phillip's admission. "I don't think it should be news," she explained. "At the end of the day, it should be normal that people are gay and we don't make it on the 6pm news or whatever."

Former Great British Bake Off host Sandi also agreed with Steph, and joked that she was waiting for Phillip's co-host Holly Willoughby to make the same announcement. The 57-year-old This Morning star took to his Instagram Stories on Friday, just moments before he spoke about his sexuality in an emotional chat with co-host Holly, who read out his statement.

"I think we all just take a breathe at that point, reading that, I can hear your voice the pain how difficult it is for you, this is a big day, I know this is something you've been living with for a really long time," Holly said, to which, he replied: "It's funny because everyone I've spoken to, and you, have all been so supportive and so loving and caring, and my entire family have grabbed us and said, 'it's ok it's ok, we love you we're proud of you.'"

The presenter with his wife Stephanie Lowe

He added: "Every person I tell it gets a little lighter and a little lighter, at the same time I have made this decision which is essential for me and essential for my head and that is principally the reason I have done this. They have been supportive while we get to this moment because we all know it was coming."

