Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford celebrated their son Jack's 18th birthday last week. And like many parents, Eamonn took to Instagram to share a photo of himself with his teenage son, along with a message to mark the special occasion. However, Jack wasn't too impressed with his dad's choice of pictures! On Tuesday's Loose Women, Ruth opened up about her son's reaction to the post, telling her fellow panellists: "Jack was a bit like, 'Dad, you didn't even ask me if you could post that!'" Ruth added: "Not only does he have one parent on the television but he has two parents on the television, and as a teenager you can be so easily embarrassed by your parents."

Eamonn Holmes' son Jack questioned his choice of photos used to mark his birthday on Instagram

Ruth also revealed that while she has been invited to Jack's 18th birthday party, she has strict rules to follow. "He said, you can come but don't speak to anybody," she laughed. On her teenager's changing attitude to his parents, the TV star recalled: "I thought we were really great mates and when he was younger we used to have a lot of fun together, and we used to sing in the car. And I remember the moment – it was so stinging to me – we were in the supermarket and a song came on, and I always used to pretend to not know the names of the songs because he used to think it was really funny. And it was Rizzle Kicks, so I went: 'Oh Jack! It's our favourite, Twizzle Sticks,' and his face… It was like the day before he found it funny, then he turned 13."

Eamonn and Ruth Langsford are doting parents to teenage son Jack

While Jack is mainly kept out of the public eye by his protective parents, he has been pictured more regularly in recent years. The teen was often seen in the audience of Strictly Come Dancing cheering on Ruth when she competed in the BBC One dance contest in 2017. The TV presenter revealed to HELLO! after her stint on the show that Jack had been incredibly encouraging, and would text her each week ahead of her rehearsals to wish her good luck.

Jack may even have a career in the television industry in the future too, as it sounds like he's taking after his mum and dad. During an interview with HELLO!, Eamonn said: "I think he would make a good journalist but whatever he wants to do in life is totally up to him." Ruth added: "We wouldn't have a problem if he wanted to go into the industry, we would help him as much as we can. We have had great careers, a great life doing this, and he is very much like his dad, he's very interested in news and politics which at 17 I wasn't interested in."

