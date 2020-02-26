Ruth Langsford shows off impressive birthday breakfast table for son Jack

On Wednesday, Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes celebrated their son Jack's birthday – and it was a very special one too, as the teenager turned 18. One of their family's traditions is to decorate the breakfast table whenever there's a birthday, and Ruth pulled out all the stops this time around. The Loose Women panellist shared a video on Instagram of the dining room table, which was adorned with a gold centerpiece with the number 18, along with matching plates, napkins and paper cups. Not one to do things by halves, the doting mum had also sprinkled confetti on top of the table cloth, while the room was decked out with birthday bunting and helium balloons. Alongside the footage, Ruth wrote: "The scene is set! Traditional birthday breakfast table for Jack's 18th! Our baby's all grown up!"

VIDEO: Ruth Langsford decorates breakfast table for son Jack's birthday

The Loose Women panellist pulled out all the stops on her son's big day

Ruth's followers couldn't quite believe that Jack was already 18, and many of her famous friends wished the teenager many happy returns. Loose Women star Saira Khan wrote: "You are the best! I love it. Happy birthday gorgeous Jack," while Anna Williamson commented: "I can't believe he's 18! I remember him coming on our Toonattik set as a little lad." Homes Under the Hammer presenter Lucy Alexander added: "Happy birthday Jack!" While Ruth shared a picture of the family's morning celebrations, Eamonn took to Instagram to pay tribute to his youngest son on his big day, by sharing a recent picture of the pair of them at a football match. In the caption, the This Morning host wrote: "My Baby Son becomes 18 today, all grown up and at least 6 inches taller than his old dad. Couldn't be more proud of the young man he has become. Many Happy Returns Jack."

MORE: Peter Andre shares gorgeous photo of his children and parents in Australia

Eamonn Holmes shared a photo of himself and Jack on his son's birthday

While Jack is mainly kept out of the public eye by his protective parents, he has been pictured more regularly in recent years. The teen was often seen in the audience of Strictly Come Dancing cheering on Ruth when she competed in the BBC One dance contest in 2017. The TV presenter revealed to HELLO! after her stint on the show that Jack had been incredibly encouraging, and would text her each week ahead of her rehearsals to wish her good luck. Jack may even have a career in the television industry in the future too, as it sounds like he's taking after his mum and dad.

READ: Stacey Solomon's new spoon hack divides fans

During an interview with HELLO!, Eamonn said: "I think he would make a good journalist but whatever he wants to do in life is totally up to him." Ruth added: "We wouldn't have a problem if he wanted to go into the industry, we would help him as much as we can. We have had great careers, a great life doing this, and he is very much like his dad, he's very interested in news and politics which at 17 I wasn't interested in."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.