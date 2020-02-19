On Wednesday's episode of This Morning, presenter Ruth Langsford admitted that she had dismissed her husband and co-presenter Eamonn Holmes' illness when he was very unwell back in 2006. The surprise confession happened close to the start of the programme as the couple teased what was coming up on the day's show. They quickly passed to their medical expert, Doctor Zoe Williams, who revealed that she would be sharing information on the resurgence of vitamin deficiencies and infectious diseases that were previously thought to have been eradicated.

Watch: Ruth Langsford wells up on This Morning

The doctor mentioned scurvy and measles before Eamonn chimed in to say: "Or for me, scarlet fever." He went on to explain: "I had scarlet fever which my wife diagnosed as 'man flu.'" A sheepish Ruth chimed in: "I said, 'Oh take a paracetamol and go to bed.'" "I was hospitalised," Eamonn said reproachfully. "For a week," Ruth nodded. The mum-of-one then admitted: "I did feel quite bad about that, sorry. I'll say sorry again."

READ: This Morning viewers praise Ruth Langsford for bravery following emotional interview

Ruth and her husband started dating back in 1997 and welcomed their son Jack in 2002. They married in 2010 and have become popular joint presenters of the morning TV show, hosting the Friday episodes as well as filling in for regular hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield during half-term and other holidays.

Eamonn Ruth Langsford got married in 2010

They fronted an emotional show earlier this week, as the couple discussed the tragic death of Caroline Flack, who took her own life at the weekend. Ruth, whose sister Julia Johnson died by suicide last year, broke down in tears as she discussed the shocking news and the impact of such a loss with Coronation Street actress Nicola Thorp, who revealed that she had experienced suicidal thoughts in the past.

MORE: Eamonn Holmes asks his fans for medical advice on Instagram

Fans on social media praised the programme for the honest and brave discussion, writing: "Sending love @nicolathorp_ on @thismorning brave of you to share your experience which will help others," "Such powerful words - well done both Nicola and Ruth," and: "Love Ruth and Eamonn. @RuthieeL is so brave talking about Caroline Flack when she’s been through it herself."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

Social media is a brilliant way to connect people and create communities, but it also has a dark side. Join HELLO!'s #HelloToKindness campaign to promote positivity on social media. A kind ethos underpins everything we do at HELLO! and we urge our community to think twice before you post. Find out more about the #HelloToKindness campaign.