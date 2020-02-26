Eamonn Holmes shares very rare photo of son Jack as he celebrates 18th birthday

It’s a very special day in Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford's household. The couple's only child Jack is celebrating his 18th birthday, and to mark the occasion, his proud dad shared a rare snapshot on Instagram, along with a touching message for his son. The picture sees the pair standing side by side at a football match and smiling for the camera. Eamonn, 60, wrote: "My Baby Son becomes 18 today, all grown up and at least 6 inches taller than his old Dad. Couldn't be more proud of the young man he has become. Many Happy Returns Jack." His post was quickly inundated with messages, with Good Morning Britain star Charlotte Hawkins, writing: "Happy 18th birthday Jack!!" Another follower added: "Happy birthday Jack. What a lucky young man to have two wonderful parents."

Eamonn and Loose Women star Ruth have been together since around 1997, and in 2002 they welcomed their only child, son Jack. The couple were married in June 2010, in a wedding covered exclusively by HELLO!. Eamonn is also a father to three children from his first marriage to Gabrielle Holmes; Declan, 31, Rebecca, 29, and Niall, 27.

In a 2013 interview with The Guardian, Eamonn spoke candidly about the breakdown of his first marriage, stating it was "more a sort of sadness rather than anything in anger". He explained: "For me, the failure was not to hold together the husband and wife bit, the failure in the heart came from not being able to hold together a family life. I think we will always be pleased that we'll always have a bond between us – all of us."

Eamonn added: "Whatever differences my first wife and I may have had, neither of us ever had any obstruction when it comes to access to the children. My heart breaks for anyone who's had to ask permission to see their children or is denied permission to see their children. I never had to experience that and thank God I never had to, because they are everything that I would want to carry on, all that my parents did for me, and the environment that I felt I lived in."