Ronan Keating apologises after sharing misleading Instagram post

Ronan Keating has publicly apologised after falsely reporting on the impact that coronavirus has had on Singapore's ports. The 43-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo showing a number of boats outside a port, claiming that they had been unable to dock because of concerns over the COVID-19 virus. But his post came to the attention of the Martime and Port Authority of Singapore, who quickly corrected the Boyzone singer. "We are glad that @rokeating caught a glimpse of the busy Port of Singapore," the Authority wrote, alongside another picture of ships outside a harbour. "Every 2-3 minutes, a ship arrives or leaves Singapore. At any one time, there are about 1,000 ships in the Port!

"To date, no cargo vessel has been turned away due to the COVID-19 outbreak. We have taken enhanced precautions while ships continue to berth at our port. We are working round-the-clock to ensure that it is business as usual at #MaritimeSG." The post concluded with a playful reference to one of Ronan's solo hits, with the hashtag #WeCouldntSayNothingAtAll.

Ronan Keating has apologised for his original Instagram post

The Irish star has since amended his post, and apologised if he had "offended anyone". He wrote: "I recently posted this pic after being told by a local in Singapore that the reason they were all parked up was due to the Virus. I have been recently informed that this is not true and that this is how the harbour always looks. I apologise if I offended anyone in my post you all know I would never purposefully do that."

Ronan continued: "To all you haters out there, get on with your short life. I went to Singapore and did a gig when others were cancelling and the same in Jakarta. I feel very blessed to be able to do what I do. Peace and love to you all and wash your hands."