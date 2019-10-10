Boyzone lead emotional tributes to late bandmate Stephen Gately on tenth anniversary Ronan Keating and Keith Duffy posted tributes of their own

Boyzone members have led tributes to their late bandmate Stephen Gately on the ten year anniversary of his death. In a moving message posted on the band's official Instagram, the four-piece simply wrote "10" beneath a photo of Stephen. Fans were quick to express their condolences, with many writing: "We miss you!" and "Forever missed." There were also many heartfelt, longer messages left, including: "Feels like yesterday, can't believe it's been 10 years. Miss you Superman."

Bandmates Ronan Keating and Keith Duffy also posted their own tributes to Stephen. Ronan, 42, shared a series of snaps of Stephen on Instagram Stories alongside the caption: "Miss ya bro X," while Keith, 45, Instagrammed a picture of the pair onstage more than ten years ago, adding the caption: "Chance made us Colleagues Love and laughter and fun made us best friends! I miss you brother 10 years ago today the good lord deemed you too good for this world, He needed an angel in heaven ! Today I celebrate and reminisce all the fun and laughter ups and downs. I love you Steo and I pray you continue to look over me. Dee you down the road Stephanie Xxxx All my love Kitty xxx."

Boyzone led emotional tributes to Stephen Gately

Stephen died at the age of 33 in Spain. The popstar never woke up following a night out in Mallorca with husband Andrew Cowles and a post-mortem later revealed that the No Matter What singer had passed away from sudden adult death syndrome. Gareth joined the chart-topping boyband in 1993 and enjoyed six number one singles and four number one albums. Selling more than ten million copies, Boyzone quickly became the most popular boyband in the UK and Ireland before splitting up in 2000.

MORE: Storm Keating rushed to A&E in Singapore because of son Cooper

Ronan posted a sweet message of his own on Instagram

MORE: Boyzone just released their first single in 5 years – with this famous singer

The five-piece got back together shortly before Stephen's death in 2008, selling out arenas across the continent. Stephen died in October 2009 at his Spanish home.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.