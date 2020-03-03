Storm Keating celebrates husband Ronan's birthday in the sweetest way ahead of welcoming second baby The couple are due to welcome their second child soon

Storm Keating has paid a heartfelt tribute to her husband Ronan on his 43rd birthday. Taking to her Instagram page on Tuesday, the Australian producer shared a lovely throwback snap of the couple alongside this sweet caption: "My @rokeating... the ultimate wingman in life. I couldn't love you more if I tried, you really are the sweetest man I know and generous in every way."

She added: "It's so easy to see why everyone loves being around you - I love getting to wake by your side now and for always. My best buddy and hubby, happy birthday." It's an exciting time in the Keating household as Storm is due to welcome the couple's second child within the next few months.

WATCH: Ronan And Storm Home Sweet Home

Last month, the Boyzone star revealed Storm is expecting a little girl, two years after giving birth to their son Cooper. After being probed by GMB hosts Ranvir Singh and Richard Madeley, the doting dad was forced to share the gender of the couple's second child - and his fifth. "We're having a little girl. This will be number five," he shared. "We have a name but we're keeping that under wraps for a while. She's six or seven weeks away." He added: "There's a lot of excitement in the Keating household. All the kids are excited. Storm is in fantastic shape. Good times. I'm up early most mornings for radio so I should be alright."

Ronan is also a dad to three children from his first marriage; Jack, 20, Missy, 18, and 14-year-old Ali. The musician, who splits his time between Australia and the UK, announced Storm's pregnancy on his Magic Breakfast radio show back in November, saying: "We're pregnant, we're having a baby. Storm's pregnant, but some mornings I get up and feel I am. It's like phantom pregnancy. It's very exciting. But I think that's it now, no more."

