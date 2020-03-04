Coleen and Wayne Rooney joined by surprise celebrity on date night The mum-of-four shared a photo from the evening to Instagram

Coleen Rooney took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a rare snap from her date night with husband Wayne – but they weren't alone! The mum-of-four uploaded a photo of the couple with singer Lewis Capaldi between them. The arty black-and-white shot showed Wayne on the left and Coleen on the right, with singer Lewis in the middle. The hitmaker had his arms around the couple and sported a close-lipped smile while Wayne and Coleen both beamed proudly. The former Manchester United player kept things casual in a black puffer jacket, but Coleen glammed up her T-shirt and jeans with a Chanel blazer and matching crossed-C earrings.

The pair had clearly enjoyed their evening watching Lewis in concert, as Coleen added the caption: "Mr Capaldi you were unbelievable." Her followers were quick to express their own enthusiasm for the star, commenting: "Omg my absolute fave," "You're so lucky!!" and: "The envy I feel is real." Another couldn't help expressing admiration for Coleen's impeccable sense of style, adding: "Those earrings," alongside a heart emoji.

Coleen and Wayne enjoyed their night out watching Lewis Capaldi

The 33-year-old hit the news in October 2019 when she claimed that someone using the Instagram account of Rebekah Vardy, wife of football player Jamie Vardy, had sold stories about the Rooneys to the tabloid press. Last month, mum-of-five Rebekah appeared on Loose Women with her baby daughter Olivia, where she denied any wrongdoing and opened up about the stress and online abuse she had experienced.

Coleen, however, has chosen not to publicly discuss the issue any further. A statement released by the popular author's representative on Twitter read: "Coleen remains confident in the legal process and sees no reason to take the numerous opportunities that have been offered to engage in further public debate in this matter. It went on: "She has nothing to add to what she has already said."

