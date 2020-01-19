Charlie's Angels star Cameron Diaz recently became a first-time mum, announcing the birth of her daughter Raddix Madden on 3 January. The actress shares the tiny tot with her husband, Benji Madden, from the band Good Charlotte. While the couple said they wouldn't be sharing any photos or further details about their little girl, in order to protect her privacy, People has reported that Raddix's birth certificate reveals the baby's middle names.

Cameron and Benji were introduced by their sister-in-law Nicole Richie

According to the American publication, Cameron and Benji's baby's full name is Raddix Chloe Wildflower Madden. Official records also show that the couple welcomed their daughter on 30 December at Cedar's Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Cameron, 47, shot to fame at age 21 when she starred opposite Jim Carrey in 1994 hit movie The Mask.

She went on to become one of the most popular and highest-paid actresses of the 1990s and 2000s, appearing in My Best Friend's Wedding, There's Something About Mary, Being John Malkovich, Charlie's Angels, Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, and The Holiday, among other films. She married Benji in 2015 after ten months of dating. The couple were introduced by Cameron's close friend Nicole Richie, who is married to Benji's identical twin brother and bandmate, Joel Madden.

MORE: What new mum Cameron Diaz has said about motherhood

Cameron shared the news of her daughter's birth on Instagram earlier this month

READ: How Cameron Diaz is making sure her baby daughter's privacy is completely protected

Back in 2012, Cameron shared that she wasn't sure whether she would have children. Speaking to Harper's Bazaar, the blonde beauty said: "If one day I am blessed with the experience of having a child, I would be overjoyed, but I am not sitting here feeling empty because I haven't yet, or that I may not." That same year, she also opened up about babies to Redbook, saying: "I thought I was going to be married and have two children by the time I was 21. But then my career was starting to take off and there were still so many things I wanted to do... After that I never put another timeline on anything in my life."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.