Katya Jones took to Instagram on Saturday to share a stunning photo of herself in a bikini, and the Strictly star looked absolutely flawless. Posing against a mural of angel wings, Katya wrote: "My wings were no gift, I had to grow my own." Many of the dancer's fans were quick to let Katya know just how gorgeous she looked in the comment section. One wrote: "Forever beautiful Katya," with another sweetly adding: "What a pretty picture."

Katya often shares intimate photos of herself with her fans, even when she's not wearing a drop of makeup! In January, the talented dancer shared a stunning, makeup-free selfie of herself curled up in bed with a book alongside the caption: "Update: I made it to bed!"

Katya shared the photo on Instagram

On Friday night, Katya posted a sweet tribute to Kevin Clifton, who announced the same day that he would be leaving hit BBC One show Strictly after seven years. Alongside a snap of Kevin on the Strictly dancefloor, Katya wrote: "What a legend! So excited to see what the future holds for you."

MORE: Neil and Katya Jones prove there's no bad blood between them in sweet post with Alex Scott

Katya wished Neil good luck

MORE: Neil and Katya Jones get close in behind-the-scenes video

Kevin broke the news that he would be leaving Strictly on social media, in a statement that began: "The past seven years have been some of the most wonderful years of my life. I am grateful to the BBC and Strictly Come Dancing for giving me the opportunity to have been a part of something truly special. Since first being called 'Kevin From Grimsby' by Sir Bruce Forsyth in 2013 I have experienced the highs of 5 finals, winning a Guinness World record on It Takes Two, the Strictly Arena tour glitterball and then the ultimate of winning the 2018 series with Stacey Dooley."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.