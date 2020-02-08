Neil and Katya Jones can be seen getting close in a backstage video, filmed during Strictly's live tour. The pair are in high spirits as they chat away to the camera, expressing their love for two contestants on co-star Oti Mabuse's new show, The Greatest Dancer. The pair sweetly threw their support behind Michael and Jowita. In the video, shared on Instagram, Katya could be seen in a bright red jumper with her arm resting on Neil's shoulder, who was decked out in a glittery white shirt. Katya exclaimed: "Michael and Jowita we loved it, everyone watched." Neil then added: "We totally disagree, we loved the song choice," before Katya said: "So slick. Just amazing, amazing," as Neil nodded along.

On Tuesday, Neil and Katya proved that there's absolutely no bad blood between them after Alex Scott shared a hilarious video on Instagram of the trio filming a sketch for TikTok, with Neil holding the camera and directing Alex and Katya. The girls giggle away as Neil offers his advice, proving that they're a tight-knit group of friends.

Neil and Katya were together for 11 years and married for six before announcing their separation in August 2019. At the time, they posted a joint statement on their Instagram accounts, which read: "We will always love each other, just in a different way as friends. This will never change what a great team we make and we are really proud of everything we have achieved together."

They've remained close friends despite their split, and their bond is often captured in behind-the-scenes videos. Neil and Katya also openly support each other's projects on social media, such as when Neil shared Katya's exciting announcement that she had teamed up with fellow pro dancers, Janette Manrara and Nadiya Bychkova, for a brand new dance and song spectacular, titled Viva La Divas in January.