Holly Willoughby is a doting mum to three children, and to mark International Women's Day on Sunday, the This Morning star paid tribute to her only daughter, Belle. Taking to Instagram, the Celebrity Juice star shared a gorgeous photo of her seven-year-old sitting on the beach at sunset, which was taken during a recent family holiday. In the caption, the mother-of-three wrote: "Take those dreams little Belle and know things are changing. An equal world is a more enabling world. It's all in your grasp. I am inspired by the girl I watch grow every day and am honoured to guide you and support you as you become the amazing woman I know you will be."

Many of Holly's followers commented on her heartfelt post, with one writing: "She will turn into an incredible little lady as she is already because she has an amazing woman like you guide her! Happy International Women's day to the both of you," while another wrote: "If she turns out like you, she will be a beautiful human being." A third added: "She's already had the best start mummy. You're guidance, love, and wisdom, she's a lucky little girl."

The This Morning star shared a gorgeous photo of daughter Belle to mark International Women's Day

Holly shares Belle, along with sons Harry, ten, and Chester, five, with husband Dan Baldwin. Holly and Dan have been married since 2007 and live in southwest London with their children. In an interview with Fabulous magazine in 2017, the TV presenter opened up about her husband, revealing: "He's got his own production company, which is hugely successful, and he's doing brilliantly. We're very lucky, that's for sure."

Holly and husband Dan Baldwin with their three children

And although Holly loves her job as a TV presenter, there's nothing she prefers more than being a mum. She previously spoke about motherhood during an interview with HELLO!, saying: "It wasn’t like when I was at school I thought, 'Oh, I’m going to be this big career girl.' Being a mummy is definitely my most favourite job of all, without a shadow of a doubt."

On balancing her work with looking after her children, she added: "Essentially I just have a job and children, though. I have the same issues as the next person, but I do feel very lucky that I’ve been blessed with three lovely children and that I look forward to going to work because I know a lot of people don't feel like that. If I’m going to get up and leave the kids in the morning then it has to be for something that I care about, or feel passionately about – and I’m lucky to be able to do that."

