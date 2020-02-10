On Monday, Holly Willoughby turned 39, and her friends and family inundated her with messages on her special day. Among them were her two adorable nieces, Darcy and Santi, the daughters of her husband Dan Baldwin's sister Francesca. On Instagram, Holly reposted a video message that had been sent via Francesca from her two nieces, which read: "Happy birthday to the best aunty in the land (love Darcy and Santi)," and was accompanied by a video of the two little girls. In the footage, Darcy said: "Happy birthday aunty Holly, I hope you have a jolly good day!" Darcy has made several appearances with her famous aunt over the years, having been the baby model for the star's two books, Truly Happy Baby, and Truly Scrumptious Baby.

Watch Holly Willoughby get surprised on the eve of her birthday

Holly Willoughby's nieces sent her a sweet message on her birthday

As well as Darcy and Santi, Holly is also an aunty to her sister Kelly's daughter, Lola. Last year, Holly helped Lola raise money for charity after she took part in a sponsored silence for Children in Need. The TV presenter shared information with her followers on how they could donate to help Lola, and later thanked everyone for their kindness and encouraging messages of support.

Holly and husband Dan Baldwin with their three children, Harry, Belle, and Chester

While Holly had to start her birthday at work, she will no doubt have something nice to do with her family later in the day. The Celebrity Juice star is a doting mum to three children, Harry, nine, Belle, eight, and Chester, four, who she shares with Dan. While she prefers to keep her children off of social media so that they can enjoy a normal life away from the spotlight, Holly occasionally shares pictures of them on Instagram which cover their faces. The star enjoys nothing more than being a mum, and previously told HELLO! "All I ever wanted to do was to be a mum. It wasn't like when I was at school I thought, 'Oh, I'm going to be this big career girl.' Being a mummy is definitely my most favourite job of all, without a shadow of a doubt."

And while she loves babies, Holly has previously said that she wouldn't want another child as she would worry it would impact the amount of quality time she would have with her three children. Speaking to Mumsnet, Holly revealed: "My bedtime is my real one-on-one time with them, a proper sit down, that's one of my main reasons I don't think I'm going to have another. The time it takes for me to go to one bed, to the next bed, to the next bed and spend that time, it would be my whole evening and I'd have to divide that time. I don't want to do that, because it's quite a special time and I love that bit."

