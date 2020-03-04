Holly Willoughby has taken to Instagram to share an intimate bedroom photograph with her fans. The This Morning star uploaded a snapshot showing her lying in bed and cuddling up to her duvet as she smiles for the camera. The mum-of-three wore silky pyjama bottoms and a grey sweater for the cosy snap. She styled her hair in simple waves and finished off the look with natural makeup.

Holly Willoughby has launched her own bedding range

Holly, 39, posted the image to celebrate the launch of her new line of bedding, writing: "Keep on dreaming… and here’s to a soothing weeknight snooze. My bedding collection is now in store and online at @DunelmUK." The bedding features a floral pattern in a soft grey and white, and went down a storm with Holly’s followers. "Looked at this today. Absolutely love it. Once I've finished decorating my son's bedroom then I'm off to treat myself," one wrote. A second added: "I have this bedding on tonight! and I also have the blue one x."

Holly Willoughby's high street style

Holly appears to be posing with the grey Tamsin bedcover from her range, with prices starting from just £35. The star announced her new bedding collection in January, and admitted she had "fallen in love" with the luxurious designs. Discussing her inspiration for the collection, Holly explained: "When you buy your first home it's so important for it to be an extension of you – when you fill it with things, they should be pieces that you really love, cherish and will have for a really long time and this is exactly what inspired this collection."

The range features five different duvet cover designs made with 100% cotton, as well as accompanying accessories such as covers and throws. All of the bedcovers are reversible, so you can easily switch up your bedroom style at minimal effort. Better still, prices start at just £10 for the pillowcases and up to £70 for a super kingsize duvet cover.