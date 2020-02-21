There's no doubt that Holly Willoughby is a true friend to best pal Phillip Schofield. She was the one who he gave his first TV interview to when he announced earlier this month that he is gay. The mum-of-three has been by his side ever since, and on Thursday, she proved that it's not just Phillip who she is supporting, it's his family too. The This Morning star is currently enjoying a family trip to Paris with his wife Stephanie Lowe and their two children, Molly, 27, and Ruby, 24, and has been keeping fans updated on their travels with beautiful pictures capturing the fun times they're having.

Youngest daughter Ruby shared a stunning snap of the family stood in front of a giant lit-up red heart surrounded by fairy lights, which she simply captioned with a heart emoji. Showing her support for the Schofield's, Holly commented on the photo: "Gorgeous," followed by a series of heart emojis. Seemingly touched by the simple, yet thoughtful gesture, Ruby replied to Holly with a smiling face covered in red hearts emoji. Phillip's family trip comes almost two weeks after he revealed he is gay.

Holly Willoughby commented on Ruby's family photo

Earlier this week, Phillip interrupted his break to share an important message with his fans. The 57-year-old took to social media on Wednesday to thank his fans for their continued messages of support. Sharing a post on Snapchat, Phillip wrote: "I may not have been posting, but I've been reading your incredible messages of support. You have taken #bekind to the best level on here," adding a giant red heart underneath his message.

Phillip Schofield has been married to Stephanie Lowe for 27 years

During his chat with Holly earlier this month where he discussed his sexuality, Phillip opened up on how supportive his wife Stephanie has been throughout. "I've never had any secrets [from her], we've never had any secrets," he began. "We've been honest and open. And as I said, I can't write in any statement what I feel about that woman. She is amazing. She is incredible, there is no one in my life who would have supported me the way, as a wife, as the way she has supported me. She is astonishing, literally astonishing."

