Ayda Field shares adorable photo of daughter Coco playing dress-up in her clothes

Ayda Field is spoiling us with photos of her youngest daughter Coco right now. The Loose Women star shared another adorable snap on Saturday of the one-year-old playing dress-up in her mother's clothes – and it's so cute! Sharing the pic on her Instagram Stories, little Coco looks so grown-up wearing Ayda's straw hat, which is so big on her it actually covers her face. Captioning the image, Ayda wrote: "Wearing mummy's hat…" Coco looked very chic, matching the accessory with a white shirt and a pair of blue leggings.

Ayda Field and Robbie Williams' daughter Coco is growing up so fast

Ayda and husband Robbie Williams are also parents to oldest daughter Teddy, seven, son Charlie, five, and baby Beau, whose surprise arrival was announced on Valentine's Day. Just like with Coco, their youngest son was born via a surrogate, and Robbie and Ayda kept the pregnancy a secret until he had been born. Ayda had told fans about their baby news on Instagram, and did it in the sweetest way!

The TV presenter posted a picture of four sets of children's feet, one of which was a baby's, and captioned the image: "Spot the difference... On this Valentine's Day, we would like to celebrate love in the most awesome way... Beau Benedict Enthoven Williams." The former X Factor judge went on: "As with Coco, he is biologically ours, but born via our same incredible surrogate. We are so blessed to have our healthy son safely in our arms and are officially complete as a family #happyvalentinesday #surprise #familyof6 #whodathunkitinthe90s The Williams Family xx."

Proud dad Robbie with baby Beau

Since announcing Beau's arrival, Ayda has been sharing some seriously cute photos on social media. The doting mum revealed that the family have also welcomed a new puppy called Buddy, and joked that it was now a full house. To celebrate their little boy's birth, Robbie and Ayda decorated their house with blue balloons. Ayda even shared a sweet photo of Coco wearing a blue outfit to mark her little brother's arrival.

