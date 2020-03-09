It's been quite an emotional time for Phillip Schofield and his wife Stephanie Lowe after he came out as gay last month. But on International Women's Day this weekend, the couple's eldest daughter Molly paid tribute to Steph by sharing a rare photo together to mark the special occasion. "Happy International Women's Day to my Queen," she simply wrote across the lovely image, which was no doubt taken at their family home in Oxfordshire.

After Phillip opened up about his sexuality, the This Morning host confessed he has received nothing but support from his wife Stephanie and their two daughters Molly, 27, and Ruby, 24. During his candid chat with Holly Willoughby on the ITV daytime show, the doting dad said that they are known as "the four" and that their bond is unbreakable – which is evident from the star's family photos that he has shared on social media over the years.

Last month, during the half-term holidays, Phillip went away to Paris with Steph, Molly and Ruby, and they posed for pictures in front of a heart-shaped sign. The 57-year-old host married Stephanie in March 1993, after they met at the BBC, when he was working on children's television and she as a production assistant.

Molly Schofield shared this snap of her mum

Phillip fought back tears on This Morning as he admitted how he'd struggled with his sexuality over the years, and feared the pain he had cause his wife. "You never know what's going on in someone's seemingly perfect life, what issues they are struggling with, or the state of their wellbeing – and so you won't know what has been consuming me for the last few years," he said in a statement. "With the strength and support of my wife and my daughters, I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay."

Stephanie has since told The Sun that she will "still be there, holding his hand" as he comes to terms with his sexuality. "I love Phillip, as much today as I ever have, and always will," she recently said. "At the same time, we've been awestruck by the strength and love of our precious girls, even as they've been trying to make sense of it all for themselves." She added: "Although this is difficult for us all, I support Phillip in taking this brave step and I will still be there, holding his hand. Everyone should be proud to live their own truth."

