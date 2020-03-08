Who are Dancing on Ice host Phillip Schofield's daughters Ruby and Molly?

He is one of the nation's most beloved presenters, fronting shows such as This Morning and Dancing on Ice. But away from the TV screen, Phillip Schofield is also a doting dad to two daughters - whome he shares with his wife. The star married Stephanie Lowe in March 1993, and they have since become proud parents to daughters Molly, 27, and Ruby, 24. Although the 57-year-old tends to keep his private life under the radar, Phillip and his family live in a gorgeous home in Oxfordshire.

On 7 February, Phillip announced he is gay via Instagram Stories, just moments before appearing on This Morning to speak about his sexuality in an emotional chat with co-host Holly Willoughby. With the support of his wife and daughters, the presenter explained: "This is something that has caused many heart-breaking conversations at home. I have been married to Steph for nearly 27 years, and we have two beautiful grown-up daughters, Molly and Ruby. My family have held me so close: they have tried to cheer me up, to smother me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion. Yet still I can't sleep and there have been some very dark moments."

Phillip Schofield with his wife and daughters

He added: "My inner conflict contrasts with an outside world that has changed so very much for the better. Today, quite rightly, being gay is a reason to celebrate and be proud. Yes, I am feeling pain and confusion, but that comes only from the hurt that I am causing my family." Shortly after his announcement, Molly threw her full support behind her dad. Sharing a sweet family snap of the duo alongside her mum Stephanie and her sister Ruby, on her Instagram Stories, Molly tagged her dad and wrote: "Love you always, so proud of you," followed by a red heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Phillip's eldest daughter Molly may not work in television but she did follow her father's footsteps into the entertainment industry by working as an assistant talent manager at James Grant group. The company actually manage her dad Phil and his This Morning co-host Holly as well as several other TV presenters. Phillip's youngest daughter Ruby is a graduate from Leeds Becket University where she achieved a 2:1 in psychology and received a 1st for her dissertation.





"I'm very proud of the fact that my daughters keep me very current," the doting dad has previously said of his children. "Both of them have great taste in music and play stuff that I maybe haven't heard before." He added: "I was driving Ruby back to uni [university] and she said, 'You've got to listen to this.' Ruby and her mates discovered it just before it broke - Megan Trainor's 'All About That Bass'. 'As we listened to it... I can remember I said, 'oh my God, this is incredible.' And I thank Ruby for introducing me to that, way before anybody else!''

Opening up about Molly's work at James Grant, Phillip previously told HELLO! that his daughter helps manage him. Of his children's thoughts on his social media antics, he said: "I don't post anything without their say-so. I check with them, is this okay? But they're fine with it. My eldest daughter is my manager so she's well across it all."

