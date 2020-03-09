Thom Evans thanks girlfriend Nicole Scherzinger for 'inspiring' him in heartfelt post The Pussycat Dolls singer and the rugby star met on The X Factor: Celebrity

Thom Evans made sure Nicole Scherzinger knows just how much he appreciates her by sharing a heartfelt message on International Women's Day. Sharing a cute selfie of the lovebirds, the 34-year-old rugby star thanked the Pussycat Dolls singer for "inspiring" him. He wrote: "Thank you for inspiring me every day." The sportsman also added a red love heart emoji and the hashtag #happyinternationalwomensday to the post. Clearly impressed with the rare public display of affection, Nicole replied: "I'm so grateful for you."

Thom Evans shared this selfie on International Women's Day

The couple made their relationship official in January, posing on the red carpet together at the 21st Annual InStyle and Warner Bros. Pictures Golden Globe after-party in Los Angeles. It is understood that the couple first met late last year, when Thom auditioned with fellow rugby friends as group Try Star for The X Factor: Celebrity. Just missing out on a place in the grand finale, Thom was triumphant elsewhere, securing the affections of American beauty Nicole.

Appearing on Loose Women in November, the rugby hunk revealed his crush on the singer. "Who wouldn't want to date Nicole? She's gorgeous," he said. A month later, the pair were spotted out and about in London, with things looking more than friendly. Since then, the stars have been sharing a few photos of each other on social media. For Valentine's Day, Nicole posted a racy snap of the couple wearing their nightwear. She wrote: "A toast to LOVE day y'all #HappyValentinesDay."

Nicole is no stranger to dating sports stars, having previous relationships with racing star Lewis Hamilton and tennis player Grigor Dimitrov. Thom's love life has included romances with model and radio host Kelly Brook and 90210 star Jessica Lowndes.

