Phillip Schofield is making the most of his half-term break by whisking his wife Stephanie Lowe and their two daughters Molly and Ruby to Paris. The family getaway comes almost two weeks after the This Morning presenter revealed he is gay. The beloved daytime host shared a series of pictures on his Instagram Stories, including a family shot in front of a large red love heart, emblazoned with lights, and a selfie with his wife of 27 years posing in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower.

Phillip Schofield is on a family holiday in Paris

Phillip, 57, married Stephanie in March 1993, and they are proud parents to daughters Molly, 27, and Ruby, 24. The doting dad announced he is gay in early February via Instagram Stories, just moments before appearing on This Morning to speak about his sexuality in an emotional chat with co-host Holly Willoughby.

During his candid interview, Phillip opened up on how supportive his wife has been throughout. "I've never had any secrets [from her], we've never had any secrets," he said. "We've been honest and open. And as I said, I can't write in any statement what I feel about that woman. She is amazing. She is incredible, there is no one in my life who would have supported me the way, as a wife, as the way she has supported me. She is astonishing, literally astonishing."

Since sharing his news with the world, Phillip has received an outpouring of support from his fans and famous friends. He fought back tears on This Morning as he admitted how he'd struggled with his sexuality over the years, and feared the pain he had cause his wife. The TV star had earlier issued a statement on Instagram, which read: "You never know what's going on in someone's seemingly perfect life, what issues they are struggling with, or the state of their wellbeing – and so you won't know what has been consuming me for the last few years. With the strength and support of my wife and my daughters, I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay."

The This Morning presenter posed for photos with his wife and daughters

He added: "Every day I sit on This Morning, I sit in awe of those we meet who have been brave and open in confronting their truth – so now it's my turn to share mine. This will probably all come as something of a surprise and I understand, but only by facing this, being honest, can I hope to find peace in my mind and a way forward. Please be kind, especially to my family. Phillip."

Phillip's daughter Ruby also shared posts

Stephanie has since told The Sun that she will "still be there, holding his hand" as he comes to terms with his sexuality. "I love Phillip, as much today as I ever have, and always will," she recently said. "At the same time, we've been awestruck by the strength and love of our precious girls, even as they've been trying to make sense of it all for themselves." She added: "Although this is difficult for us all, I support Phillip in this taking this brave step and I will still be there, holding his hand. Everyone should be proud to live their own truth."

The family-of-four are enjoying some time together

Earlier, the mum-of-two told The Sun on Sunday: "We have had to face the most emotionally painful time in our 27 years of marriage." Phillip went on to admit that he knew he was gay when he got married, revealing: "I am not saying I didn't know. Whatever was 'there' I thought, 'Ok, whatever this is, you stay back because I am happy'." He added: "If you ask anyone who is gay, they know – there is no confusion." Phillip also said it was "too soon" to say whether he will stay married, but said that they will "always be a family," and that he couldn't love Steph any more.

