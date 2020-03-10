Zoe Ball's son Woody Cook shares romantic picture kissing girlfriend during New Zealand travels The Circle star has been in a relationship for over seven months

Zoe Ball's son Woody Cook has surprised his followers by sharing a romantic picture of him kissing his girlfriend Amber. The sweet snap sees the lovebirds embracing whilst posing on some rocks at Lake Pukaki in New Zealand, in front of a beautiful backdrop of some mountains. "Life on the South Island is treating me well," The Circle star gushed in the caption. "MT Cook in the distance is named after me because it’s tall, white and the highest in New Zealand."

The rare public display of affection comes just over a month after Woody and his girlfriend celebrated their six-month anniversary together. "Six months with this crazy koala. Met on a plane to Croatia for a Drum and Bass festival and never looked back @hospitalityonthebeach," he told his followers.

It seems things are going well for the couple - with Woody now giving his 49-year-old mother dating advice. Zoe has been single since she split from construction boss Michael Reed in November, which was her first relationship since the death of her boyfriend Billy Yates in 2017. Last week, the doting mum admitted that while she is "happy" being single, she has turned to the guidance of her "wise" 19-year-old son for advice.

"I would always do anything with him. He is really wise, he gives me relationship advice," she told The Sun at the Audio & Radio Industry Awards, adding: "He is really good like that. So watch this space." Woody is currently travelling after his successful stint on The Circle last year, but luckily for mum Zoe, she only has two more months without him. She added: "He is such a gem. We were scared about him doing that show but he went on and he shone. He is travelling now and I'm really missing him. But thank god for WhatsApp, he sends messages regularly. He's back in May and I can't wait."

