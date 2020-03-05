Zoe Ball reveals son Woody, 19, gives her dating advice

Zoe Ball has revealed that she takes dating advice from her teenage son Woody Cook. The Radio 2 DJ has been single since she split from construction boss Michael Reed in November, which was her first relationship since the death of her boyfriend Billy Yates in 2017. Admitting that she is "happy" being single, she teased she may not be for long thanks to the guidance of her "wise" son. "I would always do anything with him. He is really wise, he gives me relationship advice," she told The Sun at the Audio & Radio Industry Awards on Wednesday night, adding: "He is really good like that. So watch this space."

Zoe Ball takes dating advice from son Woody

Woody is currently travelling after his successful stint on The Circle last year, but luckily for mum Zoe, she only has two more months without him. She added: "He is such a gem. We were scared about him doing that show but he went on and he shone. He is travelling now and I'm really missing him. But thank god for WhatsApp, he sends messages regularly. He's back in May and I can't wait."

Zoe Ball lost her boyfriend to suicide in 2017

In January, Zoe opened up about how she was "in shock for two years" following the tragic death of her partner, Billy, who died by suicide in 2017. Speaking to Red magazine about the awful time in her life, she said: "I believe I was in shock for two years afterwards. It’s like you can’t see beyond putting your feet on the floor and getting out of bed each day. Since losing Billy, I’ve met lots of people who’ve helped me have a better understanding of the complexities of mental health. But also, it’s key to remember there is help available for people living with mental health issues and there is hope."

