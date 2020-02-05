Zoe Ball supports Strictly's Kevin Clifton in the sweetest way - see photo

Zoe Ball was on hand to support her Strictly Come Dancing colleague Kevin Clifton as he took to the West End stage on Tuesday night. The professional dancer is currently playing lead Robbie Hart in The Wedding Singer – much to the delight of his fans! Upon seeing one of the first shows, It Takes Two host Zoe shared a snap with the star and Strictly hairstylist Lisa Davey. "Our boy Kev absolutely smashed it in #theweddingsinger ace to see him shine! Love you Kev... also SANDRA DICKINSON," she wrote in the caption.

Zoe Ball shared this sweet snap with Kevin Clifton and Lisa Davey

On her own page, Lisa added: "Fab night... @keviclifton was #theweddingsinger. Such a fun show. Well done Kev you smashed it!!! #80s." The show itself is based on the 1998 Hollywood film of the same name starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore, The Wedding Singer, and features music from the Tony Award-nominated composer of Elf the Musical Matthew Sklar.

This isn't Kevin's first foray into musical theatre. He made his debut in Dirty Dancing the Musical at the Aldwych Theatre in London’s West End and went on to become a principle dancer in Burn The Floor Dance company performing in the West End, on Broadway and across the world. He also played 'rock God' Stacee Jaxx in Rock Of Ages the musical.

Meanwhile, Kevin's girlfriend Stacey Dooley was noticeably absent from his first show, which took place in Wembley last week. However, she had a very good excuse – since she was busy hosting two shows on the Strictly Come Dancing live tour in Belfast. Although, Kevin wasn't too far from Stacey's thoughts; the BBC presenter shared a video on Instagram Stories with a sweet message for her boyfriend in which she blew him kisses and told fans: "I'm in Belfast for a two-show day but it's my boy's opening night in The Wedding Singer. I just wanted to wish you luck, go and smash it Kev."

Kevin and Stacey have been forced to spend a lot of time apart in recent weeks during their busy work schedules, but he managed to find time to cheer her on at the Strictly live show in Birmingham last month, and couldn't resist congratulating his girlfriend on Instagram. "So proud of @sjdooley hosting the @bbcstrictly live arena tour. Smashing it and nailing the aesthetics." He also shared a series of videos, showing the presenter speaking to the audience, whilst he could be heard shouting, "woo," on several occasions.

