Zoe Ball’s son Woody Cook shares the benefits of his newfound fame

Woody Cook has revealed that since finding fame on Channel 4's The Circle he no longer has to pay for train tickets – well, not all the time! The eighteen-year-old left London on Tuesday and told his 100,000 Instagram followers that he'd accidentally bought the wrong train tickets, but that someone recognised him from the telly, so let him go through the barriers anyway. The teenager then shared a snap of his departure from London. Over a blurry picture of a London building Woody wrote: "Bye London."

The reality star previously revealed that he lives in Brighton, so it's likely that he was heading back home to the seaside. On the show, Woody also added that he was a bartender in the seafront town, so he may have been heading back for a shift pulling pints.

Woody shared the snap on Instagram

Woody finished fifth place in The Circle and since he left the show both his famous parents have gushed about their son and how proud they are of him. Dad Norman Cook (aka Fatboy Slim) took to Instagram to express his feelings to his thousands of followers. Beneath a video of Woody and his new TV pals dancing around his DJ booth at a recent gig, the 56-year-old wrote: "How lovely to be joined by my darling wayward son and his new pals from @c4thecircle. So proud of my boy..."

Mum Zoe Ball also shared a candid snap of Woody and captioned her post: "So super proud of our best boy Woody as @c4thecircle draws to a climactic finale this week. He’s been true to himself, full of love, honesty & daftness. He is made of pure magic & we cant wait to cuddle him & have him home. Hope he brings Tim, Ella, Emelle, Sy & co for tea soon. Appreciate there’s been some incredible game playing but as Sammy/James would say I can’t lie - it’s been an emotional watch at times. Stay golden woo. Whoever wins on Friday, it’s really been smashing telly."

We can't wait to see what Woody does next.

