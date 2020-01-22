Zoe Ball and ex DJ Norman Cook would 'disown' son Woody if he went on Love Island

Zoe Ball and her ex-husband DJ Norman Cook have revealed they would "disown" their son Woody Cook if he ever appeared on Love Island. Following the 19-year-old's success on The Circle last year, Norman explained that their son's ability to be a television star is "in his genes". During a chat with The Mirror, Norman - whose alter-ego is Fatboy Slim, explained: "Me and his mother both thought it could be a potentially terrible idea. We didn't really want him to do it. The thing is, we spent all our lives trying to keep him out of the limelight and trying to protect him."

"Then the first chance he dives straight into that whole maelstrom that we tried to protect him from, but I suppose it's in his genes," he added. Woody was a popular contestant on the Channel 4 series, and eventually finished in fifth. At the time, the teenager revealed that his parents were very supportive over his decision to appear on TV. "My parents do know I’m doing the show and they are supportive," he said. "They have given me a lot to think about from past experiences and advice."

"They said that what you say on TV is out there forever and you can’t unsay it and that once you share too much you never unshare it," he continued, adding: "I might tell one person if I really trust them. My whole life a lot of people have already known who I am before I meet them. This is a good chance to see if people actually like me on my own." Zoe and Norman split in September 2016 after 17 years of marriage. They are also parents to ten-year-old daughter Nelly.

