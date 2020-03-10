Victoria Beckham took to Instagram on Tuesday morning to reveal that her eight-year-old daughter Harper had made her not only a coffee, but that she had also left her mum a handwritten note that said: "I love you mummy." Perhaps most impressive of all though, was Harper's handwriting – it's so neat!

Victoria Beckham gives fans a tour of her childhood bedroom

Victoria and David often share photos of Harper, who is the youngest of their four children and the only girl out of the bunch. It's been a busy week for the Beckhams, who on Saturday held a star-studded bash for Brooklyn's 21st birthday at their stunning Cotswolds home - and the party went on until 6am! It might have been Brooklyn's big night, but that didn't stop little sister Harper from stealing the show at one point.

Victoria shared the sweet photo on Instagram

In a video shared by former Spice Girl Victoria, Harper can be seen dancing the night away with none other than Stormzy, who treated guests to an intimate performance on the night. Victoria shared footage on Instagram of her daughter showcasing her moves with the award-winning rapper, as they were cheered on by the rest of the guests. Harper looked adorable dressed in a white dress with sheer sleeves, and had a huge smile on her face as she showcased her moves.

It's safe to assume that Harper often finds herself at the centre of the Beckham clan's attention, and dad David even admitted during a recent appearance on Ellen that he struggles to say no to his daughter. The superstar footballer admitted: "The boys obviously give me a little bit of stick as they know that any question that they ask that they know I will say no to, that they have to ask her to ask me. I can't say no to her. I think I only said no to her once and her bottom lip started shivering, and I was like never again."

