Victoria Beckham shocks in chunky biker boots at Brookyln's 21st birthday party

Victoria Beckham has kept fans updated with her eldest son Brooklyn Beckham's lavish 21st celebrations. Although his actual birthday fell on 4 March, the family have thrown a number of gatherings for the model and photographer, most recently an incredible party that was believed to be held at their Cotswolds home. VB has shared several snaps on Instagram that gave fans a glimpse inside the bash - including the star-studded guest list and show-stopping ice sculpture - and revealed that they partied until the early hours of the morning. Luckily, the former Spice Girl had suitable shoes to keep dancing until 6am, and they're so different from her usual attire!

Victoria hit the dancefloor in her chunky black boots

Ditching the sky-scraper heels that she wears on a day-to-day basis, Victoria opted for a biker chick look for the occasion which included chunky black boots. The fashion designer paired the flat, lace-up boots with matching skin-tight PVC-look trousers and a simple white blouse.

Although there have been a few occasions in the past when she has stepped out in flat shoes - such as strappy espadrilles on holiday or a pair of cream flats with jeans for a visit to Santa Claus at Christmas - it has tended to be for casual occasions where she is rocking off-duty looks. So her decision to sport chunky boots and trousers for Brooklyn's big birthday bash was a very unusual choice. VB - who is married to former footballer David Beckham - even previously joked on one of her iconic slogan tees: "I can't concentrate in flats."

Victoria and David looked very loved-up as they hugged on the dancefloor

Victoria showed off her surprising fashion choice while cosying up to David on the dancefloor, and they looked more loved up than ever. "Dancing till 6am! Kisses and happy 21st birthday @brooklynbeckham X I love u so much @davidbeckham," she wrote in the caption. The 45-year-old was not the only one who dressed to impress for the party; David looked dapper in a suit, the birthday boy wore a crisp black shirt and Harper was pictured wearing a floaty white dress as she danced with Stormzy.

