Victoria Beckham has shared an incredible throwback photo to her Spice Girls days. In the snap, shared on Instagram, Victoria and two of her fellow band members, Geri Halliwell and Emma Bunton, can all be seen standing on stage in glittery outfits with their children, who all look so little! Victoria is surrounded by her three sons, Brooklyn, now 20, Romeo, now 17, and Cruz, now 15, while Emma has son Beau, who is now 13, in her arms and Geri can be seen cradling a young Bluebell, who turned 13 in May. The kids have grown up so much!

Earlier in the week, the former singer shared a slightly more relatable parenting photo, one of herself piled high with school bags on the school run. In the photo, Victoria could be seen wearing black workout leggings, a matching black sweatshirt and a pair of neon yellow trainers as she stood at the top of the stairs leading up to her beautiful London home. Hilariously, the mother-of-four could be seen carrying three big bags, adding the caption: "How many school bags does one little person need?" We're assuming said bags belong to her eight-year-old daughter Harper, who goes to a prep school in London.

Victoria shared the photo on Instagram

We sympathise Victoria. Why on earth do small people need so much stuff for school? There's the obligatory book bag which holds reading books and homework, then their PE kit which regularly comes home for a wash – the other bag is a mystery. Perhaps Harper needed a sports outfit for an after school club or a costume for a play.

The multi-tasking mum added a fun smiling emoji to cover her face in the photo. Maybe, like us, Victoria did the school run minus makeup and just wasn't Insta ready yet.

