Ben Shephard shares sweet surprise for wife Annie ahead of 16th wedding anniversary

Ben Shephard is one doting husband! The Good Morning Britain anchor has taken to his Instagram page to share a rare snap of his wife Annie Perks holding a large bouquet of flowers, which he had kindly surprised her with. In the caption, he gushed: "You know you've nailed it when @mrsannieshephard accessorises her outfit to the flowers you got her (well, I say I got them but to be fair I nicked from my @itvtippingpoint dressing room, so thanks to the production team - good husband points for me)."

Ben Shephard shared this rare photo of his wife

The sweet gesture comes days before the couple are due to celebrate their 16th wedding anniversary together. Ben and Annie were an item for nine years before they got married on 25 March 2004. They have since welcomed two sons called Jack and Sam, with the Tipping Point presenter often sharing sweet family insights from their life at home.

READ: Ben Shephard makes surprising revelation about his proposal to wife Annie

Earlier this week, Ben read out his own poem for the Premier League Writing Stars poetry competition, in which he detailed his desire to marry Annie. Entitled For As Long As I Can Remember, the 45-year-old wrote: "For as long as I can remember, I wanted to go on a date, I wanted to hold a hand, maybe share a kiss. To not just be her mate.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ben Shephard reads out poem titled For as long as I can remember

"For as long as I can remember, I know she wanted a ring. The big day, the big dress, the big party. And she was right, it was the best ever thing." He added: "For as long as I can remember. I wanted someone to call me dad. To play and chase a football with. To take to see West Ham wouldn't be bad." Watch the video above to hear the full poem.

MORE: Take a look inside Ben Shephard's house

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.