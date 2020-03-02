Ben Shephard enjoyed a boys' day out on Sunday, as he headed to the football with his dad and his father-in-law. The Good Morning Britain star shared a video with fans on Instagram showing the three men in the stands together, cheering on Aston Villa. But it was the end of the clip that really amused his followers. Ben, 45, wrote: "Took my Dad and father in law to Wembley for the League cup final, they love the Villa. Not their day but this might be the best clip I've ever posted. That moment when you jump up in excitement, and forget your folding seat won't stay down. No Gramps were hurt in the making of this clip, just a little bruised. #seatfail #cupfinal #dads."

"Your poor dad! Sorry to admit we're all having a chuckle! Especially at the fact Andy doesn't move his eyes off the game to help him up!" one fan responded. A second added: "Very funny! I'd be like you though Ben, that person that just laughs! Glad he's ok though xx." And a third replied: "Should not laugh but this is so funny! x."

The football outing may well have been a birthday treat for Ben's father-in-law. Earlier in the day he shared a video to his Instagram Stories which showed his wife’s dad blowing out the candles on a delicious looking birthday cake. Ben very rarely posts photos and videos of his family on social media. He married his wife Annie in 2004 and the couple share two sons: Jack, 14, and Sam, 12.

The GMB star pictured with his wife Annie

On GMB last month, the dad-of-two revealed that after nine years together, he'd made romantic plans to propose to Annie in Paris, but he was so exhausted from his previous job on breakfast TV show GMTV that things didn't work out quite as planned!

"I'd been doing a lot of early shifts on GMTV at the time. We went out in the afternoon, and I said, 'Let's have a little sleep before we go out to dinner'. I woke up about 3 in the morning and sat bolt upright and said, 'Did we go out for dinner?' She just looked at me, shook her head and said 'No'," he explained. "I had to do it the next day and it was so pressurised. It was awful." The couple have been together ever since, however, and will celebrate their 16th wedding anniversary in March.