Brooklyn Beckham shares heartfelt message to parents David and Victoria Beckham Brooklyn posted a photo of his parents at his 21st birthday party

Brooklyn Beckham has shared a sweet message to his parents David and Victoria Beckham, describing them both as his "best friends". The couple's eldest son shared a black-and-white photo of them at his 21st birthday party on Instagram Stories, writing: "Love you mum and dad so much x you both are the best and you guys are my best friends."

The 21-year-old has been sharing his gratitude to his parents after they threw him an amazing party at their home in the Cotswolds, which is estimated to have cost £100,000. Guests at the star-studded bash included Brooklyn's girlfriend Nicola Peltz, Victoria's former Spice Girls bandmates Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell, and Stormzy, who performed on the night.

Brooklyn Beckham called his parents David and Victoria Beckham his best friends

Brooklyn has continued to share photos from the party over the last few days, writing alongside one montage: "Thank you mum and dad for throwing such an amazing party last night x to all my friends thank you for being part of a night I will never forget."

MORE: David and Victoria Beckham look incredibly loved-up at Brooklyn's birthday party

The entire Beckham family appeared to fully enjoy the celebrations, with Victoria revealing they had danced until 6am, and even eight-year-old Harper joined in the fun. A video posted by the fashion designer showed the youngster dancing with Stormzy, as they were cheered on by the rest of the guests.

Loading the player...

WATCH: See David and Victoria Beckham's love story

Brooklyn has kept his birthday celebrations going for over a week, with the family also going out together for a special Japanese meal in London, where the budding photographer received an amazing birthday cake.

STORY: David and Victoria Beckham share photos to celebrate Brooklyn's 21st birthday

Brooklyn celebrated his 21st birthday party on Saturday

And he isn't ready to stop the festivities just yet; Brooklyn and his girlfriend jetted off to New York together earlier this week, while his most recent posts show the couple poolside at a sun-soaked destination, suggesting they have flown away on holiday.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.