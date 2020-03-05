Brooklyn Beckham's 21st birthday cake was big enough to feed a village: see photos David and Victoria Beckham pulled out all the stops for their eldest son's 21st birthday

David and Victoria Beckham pulled out all the stops for their eldest son Brooklyn Beckham's 21st birthday this week, and took him out for a celebratory family meal in London on Wednesday. The Beckhams enjoyed a special dinner from Wagyumafia, a members-only restaurant in Tokyo whose team have been hosting a series of events in the capital this week.

Brooklyn, David and Victoria all shared photos of their meal on Instagram Stories, with a menu that included everything from gyoza to bowls of ramen, but it was the dessert course that seriously impressed fans – as the budding photographer had the most amazing cake.

Brooklyn Beckham received an amazing birthday cake for his 21st

A video shared by Victoria showed Brooklyn being presented with his huge two-tier cake, which had colourful tall candles lining the edge of the bottom tier and a picture on top. The cake would have been more than enough to feed the entire family and their friends, if they still had room for it after their indulgent meal, that is.

The cake is not the only sweet treat Brooklyn tucked into during his birthday celebrations; on Tuesday he received a tower of ring donuts lit with birthday candles as he enjoyed another family meal.

Brooklyn also had a donut cake earlier in the week

Birthday wishes for Brooklyn have been flooding in on social media, and Victoria and David even shared a series of throwback snaps of their firstborn to mark the momentous occasion. Posting a pic on Instagram of David holding Brooklyn as a baby, Victoria wrote: "21 years ago today the most beautiful soul came into the world and changed our lives forever. Sensitive, sweet, kind and funny, you are our everything. I love you so much @davidbeckham xxx Happy Birthday @brooklynbeckham." Touched by his mum's kind words, Brooklyn responded: "I love you so much."

David also shared a throwback snap of his son, which saw him wearing a swimming cap. He captioned the photo: "Happy 21st to my big boy what more can I say about you other than you have grown into the most beautiful human being and that makes dad so proud..."

