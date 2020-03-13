Ruth Langsford pulls out of This Morning due to mystery illness - see her replacement Rochelle Humes is filling in for the This Morning presenter

Ruth Langsford has pulled out of hosting This Morning on Friday due to illness. Her co-host and husband Eamonn Holmes took to Instagram to share the news, and to say Rochelle Humes has been drafted in to present alongside him instead. "In for Ruth. The bad news is Ruth a bit under the weather today. The good news is Rochelle and I will pair up again," he wrote alongside a snap of him and Rochelle. "A delightful friend and colleague and always a joy to be around."

The Saturdays star was quick to wish Ruth a speedy recovery, writing underneath: "Get well soon Ruthy." One fan remarked: "Hope Ruth is feeling better very soon." A third post read: "Hope Mrs Holmes gets better soon! I know you and Rochelle will be amazing on today's show anyway!" One other follower commented: "Get well soon Ruth - it's not the same without you!"

Eamonn and Ruth usually present This Morning on Friday, taking over Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby who host the daytime show the rest of the week. The couple have previously opened up about their working relationship, with Ruth telling HELLO!: "The challenges are what everyone faces when they work together, it's like two people who want to drive a car and one wants to go left and one wants to go right, and you have to compromise. And you know, Eamonn's not a team player really – he likes to be out there doing his thing. And he has to compromise and work with me so it's a challenge all the time."

The news of Ruth's illness comes shortly after Eamonn attended the TRIC Awards alone on Tuesday. Once again, the presenter reflected on his wife's "difficult year" months after her sister's death. He told MailOnline: "It's been a very busy year for her and a very difficult year for her. So our concern is just to nurse her through the year and make sure she's ok." Ruth announced her sister's passing in June, saying her heart was "completely broken".

